Casuarina rallies to down Mudgeeraba

Waratah's fullback Brooke Saddler moves the ball up field after winning possession from Capri's Bridie Dean.

AN INJURY hit Casuarina rallied for a tough 2-1 win over Mudgeeraba in the combined Tweed Border and Gold Coast competition at Murwillumbah on Saturday.

In a hard fought match against their cross-border opponent, Casuarina lifted from 1-nil down early, despite losing Aiden Read to injury.

Digging deep, Casuarina's Alex Barnes hit the back of the net twice to hand his side an unlikely victory.

In other games, Kingscliff travelled north to face Labrador, and got away to a flier, before a second-half collapse handed their opponent's victory.

Jumping out of the blocks, Kingscliff slotted three first-half goals to take a 3-nil lead into half-time.

But it was all Labrador from there, who dominated the second-half with six goals to record a 6-4 victory.

Kingscliff full-back Joel Wilson fought hard, and was awarded man of the match.

In the final match for the men's round, Waratah Bobcats fared better against a northern opponent with a 5-3 win over Griffith Roosters.

Tim Willis was the star for Waratah's with three goals, while Dwayne Newell also slotted two.

Murwillumbah won on a forfeit after Capri pulled out mid-week, while Burleigh had the bye.

In women's matches, an injury-hit Mullumbimby almost pulled off a miracle victory over Griffith Roosters in Murwillumbah on Saturday.

Missing several first graders, the brave Mullumbimby side held Griffith out until the dying minutes, through big efforts from goalkeeper Jo Hunter and midfielder Brooke Riley.

But two goals in the dying minutes gave Roosters a 2-nil victory.

A star-studded Casuarina secured a 1-all victory with competition pace-setter Burleigh in the match of the round at Murwillumbah.

With all their young guns back following success with Tweed Border in the Queensland under-18 women's championships, Casuarina fought back from 1-nil down at half-time to secure the draw through a Keely Murray equaliser.

Also in Murwillumbah, Waratah Falcons were unable to capitalise on opportunities in front of goal and went down 2-1 to Capri.

Kingscliff's match against Mudgeeraba, and Murwillumbah's match with Labrador were both deferred with players on representative duties.