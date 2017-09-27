23°
Casuarina residents appeased by future development

APPROVAL: The amended landscape master plan layout of the Casuarina Town Centre development proposal.
Aisling Brennan
by

THE Casuarina Town Centre development is one step closer to becoming a reality, after Tweed Shire Council approved modifications to appease residents.

After lodging the original Development Application in 2010, Clarence Property resubmitted the latest modifications to the proposed development to include a 56-lot subdivision, road works, infrastructure works and landscaping for the Casuarina Way site.

During Thursday's council community access meeting, Clarence Property's town planner Damian Shapelle said the developers had worked closely with the local community impacted by the proposal, specifically about the northern buffer.

"The configuration of the northern side has been amended, resulting in the local road and residential lots being removed from the 20m buffer,” he said.

"Now we have a 20m green space.

"The resulting amendments associated with the northern buffer, earthworks and storm water solutions are deemed to be a vast improvement on the previous design... and importantly, it addresses the public's concerns resulting in what we believe is a balanced outcome.”

Speaking on behalf of the residents north of the development, Andrew Roberston said he was pleased with the latest plans after consulting with the developers for eight years to retain the 20m open space.

"Over the past 15 months we've been working closely with Clarence Property group to come up with a solution that satisfies everyone,” he said.

The developers will now be able to submit their amended application to the NSW Department of Planning for further assessment.

Tweed Daily News
