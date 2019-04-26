Casuarina rested for SCU

RUGBY UNION: The week off for Easter is hoped to have done the world of good for undefeated Casuarina Beach.

The Barbarians are three from three and head into tomorrow afternoon's contest against Southern Cross University full of confidence.

Coach Mick Hall said his squad used the week's break to nurse injuries and be in good shape for their round four clash.

"We were glad to get the week off - it gave us a chance to get a few injuries out of the way,” Hall said.

"We are looking forward to being nice and refreshed and hit our straps.”

The Casuarina boss said his side would need to be wary of a large University forward pack trying to dominate the game tomorrow afternoon.

Hall said he believed his side had a speed and fitness, especially on the fringes, to counter the physical nature of University.

"I have watched a bit of video, they will be tough up front.”

"They are big and strong in the forward pack.

"We will need to tackle low, get them to the ground and see how their fitness is.

"We will try to attack a little wider as well as on the edge on the ruck.

"Hopefully our backs can do the business again like they did last round.”