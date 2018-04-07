Casuarina Rugby Club season kicks off tomorrow vs Bangalow

OPEN SEASON: Casuarina Rugby Club is in for a big year as the club's senior sides get their 2018 campaign under way.

OPEN SEASON: Casuarina Rugby Club is in for a big year as the club's senior sides get their 2018 campaign under way.

RUGBY: Casuarina Beach Rugby Club is on the up and up after a successful first season sowed the seeds for an even more exciting campaign in 2018 that kicks off tomorrow.

With Adam Leach still at the helm and the big off-season additions of Bond University players Tori Buatava and Mick Hall, the club is bullish about its chances heading into tomorrow's season opener against Bangalow.

This year the club will be fielding two senior men's teams (a first and a second grade team) as well juniors ranging from under-6s to under-16s.

The club is also pushing to field multiple women's teams, and is calling out for new players who are very welcome to join the fold.

Casuarina's FNCRU season will officially kick off at its official club launch at 11.30am tomorrow at the club house, providing an opportunity for parents, players and coaches to get to know one another (as well as a skirmish, jumping castle and slipper slide).

The launch sets the scene for the club's senior games - Casuarina's 2nd XV takes on Bangalow at 1.30pm followed by First Grade kick off at 3.15pm.

Casuarina will also unveil its new major sponsor, the Kingscliff Bowls Club.

"The club and board are very excited about the prospect of forming a long and mutually beneficial relationship with such a wonderful community-minded club such as Kingscliff Bowls Club,” club president Brian Laybutt said.