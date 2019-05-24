Casuarina set for showdown

UNDEFEATED: The Barbarians have the chance to leap ahead of the competition this week.

RUGBY UNION: Casuarina Beach has surpassed even their own expectations through seven rounds of the Far North Coast Rugby Union competition.

The Barbarians aimed for semi finals this season, but being undefeated coming into this weekend's round eight clash is a feat which has proven they are a team to be reckoned with.

This weekend's clash however will be their toughest of 2019.

The Barbarians will face top of the table Wollongbar-Alstonville, who are also undefeated through seven rounds.

Casuarina Beach coach Mick Hall said his side will know how good they really are once they have squared off with the Pioneers this afternoon.

"This weekend is huge for us as this gives us a chance to see where we sit and where we need to be in this competition,” Hall said.

"They are the benchmark in the competition.”

Gritty and resolute defence has been a hallmark of the Barbarians seven wins thus far, but Hall says that will be put to the test this weekend.

"They have a very slick back-line which boasts an Australian sevens and NSW Country representatives,” he said.

"This game will show us what we need to do to be competitive and play finals footy this season.”

While a loss this weekend would not derail their season, a good performance will carry the momentum the club is riding at the moment.

Club captain Chris Luxton said there is a special feeling around the club right now, which is building the confidence and the spirit at the club.

"Without a loss this season we are starting to get a lot of number to our games to come and watch so there is a real community feel around the club,” Luxton said.

"There is a different atmosphere and the boys are really enjoying it.”

Luxton will be on the sidelines for the third straight week, nursing a fractured collarbone.

The skipper is hoped to be back for the second half of the season, as the Barbarians make their push for the finals.

Ahead of this weekend's clash, Luxton said he will be preaching to his players the importance of working for each other in defence.

"Wollongbar-Alstonville are averaging about 50 points each week,” he said.

"We need to make sure we put the pressure on them and see they how they handle being behind on the scoreboard.”

Kick-off for this weekend's match of the round will be at 3.15pm this afternoon at the Casuarina Beach Rugby Union Club, 546 Casuarina Way, Casuarina.

In round eight matches, Grafton will play SCU, Casion will host Bangalow, Lennox Head faces Lismore City and Byron Bay will host Ballina.