19°
News

Casuarina's elite surf centre to grow

Mitchell Crawley | 9th Aug 2017 7:30 PM
RIDING THE WAVE: The high performance centre is dedicated to the development of elite surfers such as Stephanie Gilmore (pictured) and coaches.
RIDING THE WAVE: The high performance centre is dedicated to the development of elite surfers such as Stephanie Gilmore (pictured) and coaches. Ed Sloane

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE HEADQUARTERS of Surfing Australia's Hurley High Performance Centre is set for a $5.63 million expansion with a major announcement expected later this month.

Andrew Stark, Surfing Australia's chief executive officer, was tight-lipped on details but said the project would be a huge boost for local surfers and wave riding groups.

"What I can say is Surfing Australia is expanding the High Performance Centre, which will result in a much broader footprint so we can service more athletes, more recreational surfers and do more community programs,” Stark said.

"We actually do quite a lot with local boardrider clubs and community groups already, so with a much larger facility we'll be able to do more.”

Government investment, part of which was announced last week, will make the expansion possible.

Stark acknowledged the show of government confidence was an indication the centre was "exceeding expectations”.

"It's been incredibly successful,” he said.

"It's certainly exceeded our expectations.

"(Surfers) are also going to the Olympics, so Japan 2020 is the first Olympic Games to have surfing, and that building will be the home of an Olympic surfing training facility.”

Surfing Australia high performance centre
Surfing Australia high performance centre Surfing Australia

Stark issued a coy "no comment” when it was suggested the centre could eventually include a Kelly Slater Wave Company wave pool, but he said expansion would take into account what was best for surfers and the Tweed.

NSW Nationals Senator John Williams announced the $2.53 million boost for Surfing Australia last week.

He said it would go towards the $5.63 million total cost to expand the multi-purpose surfing centre in Casuarina, which he suggested would create economic and social benefits for the Tweed.

The $4 million high performance centre, a world-first facility dedicated to the development of elite surfers and coaches, opened in 2012.

Designed in consultation with the Australian Institute of Sport, it includes a surf-specific gym, auditorium, offices, testing and treatment room and accommodation for 16.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  casuarina high performance centre olympics surfing surfing australia tweed surfing

Record-breaker's big return

Record-breaker's big return

Confident Sawtell vies for yet another shot at glory

Shoplifting at JB HiFi and other crime briefs

Tweed Police station Photo Blainey Woodham / Daily News

Tweed-Byron police have been busy this week.

Under the clear night sky at Crams Farm

NIGHT SKY: Mt Warning Star trails at Clarrie Hall Dam.

UNDER the night sky is one of the most peaceful places you can be.

Police hunt for intel after child approached

Police are looking for information about the owner of a vehicle, that is the same make as the car pictured.

POLICE have warned the community to continue to stay vigilant.

Local Partners

Council orders loud farm to continue testing for noise

Pocket Herb farm is looking to install new fans, despite noise concerns from neighbours.

$30,000 raised at sleepout for Fred's Place

BIG NIGHT: Kirk Vidler, Emilie Gachassin, Scott Lythgo and Gerard Robinson from Tweed Heads Bowls Club.

Community gathers to raise money for the homeless.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

‘How dare you’: Stefanovic rips into Diana's royal butler

KARL Stefanovic has unleashed on Princess Diana’s former butler after taking him to task over his comments that Kate Middleton doesn’t have the “X factor.”

MOVIE REVIEW: An Inconvenient Sequel - Truth to Power

Al Gore with former Mayor of Tacloban City Alfred Romualdez and Typhoon Haiyan survivor Demi Raya, in the Raya family home in Tacloban City, Philippines in a scene from the movie An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

A bruised but not beaten Al Gore fights for the planet.

Rumours player will come out on The Footy Show

EDDIE McGuire has shut down speculation a gay AFL player will come out on this week’s episode of The Footy Show.

Eddie McGuire returns to host The Footy Show this week

Google Home Australian review: Is it worth the $199?

The Google Home device.

Google Home offers better value than Apple's coming product

Cara Delevingne shoots for the stars

Cara Delevingne in a scene from the movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Model turned actor goes big with Luc Besson’s new sci-fi blockbuster

Spotify on Xbox One: better sound track for carnage?

Music streaming app Spotify is now available on Xbox One.

SICK of hearing the sound of machine gun fire or the splatter of blood?

MOVIE REVIEW: Wind River a thriller that chills to the bone

Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner in a scene from the movie Wind River.

Avengers Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen reunite for thriller.

Solid Double Storey Home With Dual Living Potential

1 Fraser Drive, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 3 $510,000

This great 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a generous 626m2 corner block has something for everyone in the family. Comfortable lounge and living areas, a lovely...

First Home Buyer Alert!

157 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $390,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12TH AUGUST 12:00 - 12:30PM This home is well maintained and on a large level block with driveway access to the rear yard.

Refurbished ground floor two bedroom Greenbank apartment

6/9 Endeavour Parade, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $395,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12TH AUGUST 11:00 - 11:30AM Recently revamped with fresh flooring, a new kitchen keeping the retro feel Enjoy the spacious...

STUNNING BEACHSIDE HAMPTON&#39;S INSPIRED RESIDENCE @ SALT

12 Cathedral Court, Kingscliff 2487

House 4 4 2 $1,800,000 ...

Situated in the upmarket seaside Village of 'Salt' located on the beautiful Tweed Coast, this Hampton's inspired home is less than 300m to the beach.

This Apartment captures million dollar views from its elevated hilltop setting

3/23 Tweed Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $475,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12TH AUGUST 12:00 - 12:30PM Affordable first top floor apartment or low maintenance portfolio addition Boutique block of just...

Great First Home Buying or a Solid Investment Opportunity

6/135 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $225,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12TH AUGUST 12:00 - 12:30PM This neat and tidy, top level unit is in a handy location just minutes from Kirra beachfront and...

River and Mount Warning Views In Central Tweed

5 Stanley Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $519,000

This much-loved original style house is peacefully positioned on an elevated block in central Tweed Heads offering beautiful views out over the river towards Mount...

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $770,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12TH AUGUST 12:00 - 12:30PM Located in the very popular town of Terranora, set on half an acre (2,044m2) of useable land with...

Arguably One Of The Best Positions In Coolangatta Set High On Kirra Hill

12/32 "Summit House" Powell Crescent, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 Sold for...

An ideal property choice for those looking for in town living without breaking the budget. Comprising of two good sized bedrooms both with built in robes and a...

Deliciously fresh home that enjoys an amazing location

35 Illawong Crescent, Terranora 2486

House 3 1 2 $520,000 ...

OPEN HOME CANCELLED - SORRY FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE Terranora is a tightly held area with its sought-after community/village feel and awesome schooling options...

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.