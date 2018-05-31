Casuarina's good life is turning buyer's heads

YOUNG and old are falling in love with the sophisticated yet relaxing lifestyle that comes with owning a home at Casuarina.

This is according to the principal of LS Properties, Lorna Savage.

"Up until three years ago, there were still a lot of skeptics over whether Casuarina was going to be the place," Ms Savage said.

"Byron Bay was their point of reference, they wanted to live in either Byron or Currumbin.

"The Tweed Coast wasn't existing on the radar for astute buyers. Now we're getting buyers from Brisbane to Sydney looking at Casuarina.

"In the last 12 months we've had a lot more inquires from the Gold Coast.

"The Gold Coast were looking past us because they thought we were too far from anywhere but that's completely changed.

"In the last six months, there's been two recorded sales north of $3 million and there are two properties under contract north of $3 million, one which is at Casuarina and the other is in Salt, just up the road.

"It's a real blend of age groups.

"I feel there's a lovely blend of young couples and families blending with the active retirees.

"They're buying into here because the families and folks that settle here are quite like-minded.

"They're driven to an ocean lifestyle.

"It's great to remain active here because it's so close to the beach.

"The boardwalk and beach trail leads all the way to Cabarita and Kingscliff. It's great for all ages.

"Even if there is a slowing down in the property market, I really think the Tweed Coast is so well positioned for ridiculous growth in the next 20 years."

Capitial Growth of Casuarina Aisling Brennan

Median property price

House:

Buy - $950,000

Rent - $750

Unit: