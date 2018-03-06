Catch up on the Tweed Link
TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.
Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.
Topics this week include:
- Breathing life into community projects
- Land swap announced
- Musicians Connecting Communities events in Kingscliff and Murwillumbah
- Increased activity along Tweed Valley rail corridor
- Connecting Tweed Heads South footpaths
- Neighbours and Neighbour Day just around the corner
- Tweed Valley Way open again at Blacks Drain
- New reservoir in pipeline to service developments
- Road stabilisation works
The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/tweedlink.