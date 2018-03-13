Catch up on the Tweed Link

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

Homelessness priority youth concern

Koalas need our help - become a Koala Watcher

Full book of library events

GPS to track Tweed puss in boots

State give the OK to buying flood risk houses

Last chance at MOAC

Search for next of kin

Reprieve for suppliers during April

Have a chat with your neighbour

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/tweedlink.