Catch up on the Tweed Link
TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.
Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.
Topics this week include:
- Homelessness priority youth concern
- Koalas need our help - become a Koala Watcher
- Full book of library events
- GPS to track Tweed puss in boots
- State give the OK to buying flood risk houses
- Last chance at MOAC
- Search for next of kin
- Reprieve for suppliers during April
- Have a chat with your neighbour
The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/tweedlink.