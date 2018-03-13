Menu
Login
Become a koala watcher.
Become a koala watcher. Linda Sparrow
News

Catch up on the Tweed Link

Aisling Brennan
by
13th Mar 2018 12:30 PM

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

  • Homelessness priority youth concern
  • Koalas need our help - become a Koala Watcher
  • Full book of library events
  • GPS to track Tweed puss in boots
  • State give the OK to buying flood risk houses
  • Last chance at MOAC
  • Search for next of kin
  • Reprieve for suppliers during April
  • Have a chat with your neighbour

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/tweedlink.

koala conservation tweed link
Tweed Daily News
What potential Cyclone Linda will mean for the Tweed

What potential Cyclone Linda will mean for the Tweed

News Gale force winds could rock the Tweed this week as the Beauru of Meteorology keeps a close eye on a tropical cyclone forming in the sea.

  • 13th Mar 2018 4:47 PM
Aviation expert to head new Destination Tweed board

Aviation expert to head new Destination Tweed board

News Tourism directors look ahead to Tweed's future.

Parkinson dominating, world champ eliminated in Quiky Pro

Parkinson dominating, world champ eliminated in Quiky Pro

News Parkinson surfs to near perfection while Wright makes huge waves

BEATS 2018 organisers put a call out for award sponsors

BEATS 2018 organisers put a call out for award sponsors

News The Beats Awards will be held in July.

Local Partners