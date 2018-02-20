Catch up on this week's Tweed Link
TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.
Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.
Topics this week include:
- Kingscliff park gets a worthy name
- First big flood rebuild nears completion
- Council crack down on short-term holiday lets
- Rail trail gets approval
- Cudgera Creek Road motorists dicing with danger
- Murwillumbah CBD car space amnesty ends soon
- Flood memories in print
- Illegally dumped chemical splashes workers
The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/tweedlink.