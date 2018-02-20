Catch up on this week's Tweed Link

Kingscliff Chamber staff and Tweed Shire Council celebrate the new Rowan Robinson Park.

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.

Topics this week include:

Kingscliff park gets a worthy name

First big flood rebuild nears completion

Council crack down on short-term holiday lets

Rail trail gets approval

Cudgera Creek Road motorists dicing with danger

Murwillumbah CBD car space amnesty ends soon

Flood memories in print

Illegally dumped chemical splashes workers

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/tweedlink.