Catch up on this week's Tweed Link
TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.
Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online.
Topics this week include:
- Do the mozzie survey and win
- Wet wipe representative dips into the debate
- Infectious art on show at Tweed Regional Gallery
- NDIS morning tea
- New online koala survey will help determine options for management
- Seniors Festival Program 2018 - 4 to 15 April 2018
- Major flood repair packages rolled out to fix Tweed's damaged infrastructure
The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/tweedlink.