Read how council plans on making the road ahead safer for older drivers
News

Catch up on this week's Tweed Link

Aisling Brennan
by
20th Mar 2018 10:38 AM

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online. Topics this week include:

  • Catch-up with your community at Knox Park BBQ
  • Work ramping up at Tweed Heads Museum
  • Last available lawn burial sites at Tweed Heads Cemetery are now available
  • TRAC supporting accessible, safe swimming for all
  • Making the road ahead safer for older drivers
  • On show at the museum
  • Council Meeting Agenda

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting http://www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink

