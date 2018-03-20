Catch up on this week's Tweed Link
TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.
Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online. Topics this week include:
- Catch-up with your community at Knox Park BBQ
- Work ramping up at Tweed Heads Museum
- Last available lawn burial sites at Tweed Heads Cemetery are now available
- TRAC supporting accessible, safe swimming for all
- Making the road ahead safer for older drivers
- On show at the museum
- Council Meeting Agenda
The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting http://www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink