Catch up on this week's Tweed Link

Read how council plans on making the road ahead safer for older drivers Contributed

TWEED residents can access the council's weekly Tweed Link newsletter in the Tweed Daily News Wednesday community edition.

Tweed Link provides plenty of great resources on what is happening around the shire and includes council updates, development applications, notices and events in print and online. Topics this week include:

Catch-up with your community at Knox Park BBQ

Work ramping up at Tweed Heads Museum

Last available lawn burial sites at Tweed Heads Cemetery are now available

TRAC supporting accessible, safe swimming for all

Making the road ahead safer for older drivers

On show at the museum

Council Meeting Agenda

The online edition of the Tweed Link can also be accessed by visiting http://www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/TweedLink