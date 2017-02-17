Catching the cool sunrise at Cabarita

BEHIND THE LENS with Ryan Fowler

SUNRISE is one of the best times of the day, especially for photographers. At the moment, it's probably the coolest time of the day and when you first feel the gentle kiss of the sunlight touch your skin. It's a subtle warmth that will inspire you for the rest of your day.

This specific morning, it didn't look like the clouds would illuminate with colour. However, about five minutes before the actual sunrise, there was a flare that lasted about two minutes and the waves came in to match perfectly.

To achieve an effect on the water like this, you need to use a slower shutter speed like 0.6 seconds which will keep the shutter open long enough to capture the movement but it's also quick enough to keep the detail in the water.

Settings for this image were f/8, ISO50 and 0.6 seconds shutter speed.

* Ryan Fowler is a Casuarina- based photographer and a columnist with the Tweed Daily News. He can be contacted at ryanfowler.photography