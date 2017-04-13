24°
Category C funding announced for Lismore, Murwillumbah

13th Apr 2017 6:50 AM
Lismore CBD is seen flooded after the Wilson River breached its banks early Friday, March 31, 2017.
Lismore CBD is seen flooded after the Wilson River breached its banks early Friday, March 31, 2017. AAP Image/Dave Hunt

CATEGORY C disaster relief funding will be available to flood victims in Lismore and Murwillumbah later today.

The State Government made the application earlier this week, and it has now been approved by the Deputy Prime Minister.

Page MP Kevin Hogan and Lismore MP Thomas George were set to speak to the media at 9.30am today, however the Minister for Justice Michael Keenan and New South Wales Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant beat them to the announcement with in a statement this morning.

The Category C assistance will be provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA) to affected communities within the Lismore and Tweed local government areas.

Minister Keenan said this activation of additional assistance demonstrated the dedication of the Australian and New South Wales governments to work together to ensure small businesses and non-profit organisations have the support they need.

"Today's additional assistance will ensure eligible small businesses and non-profit organisations can access grants of up to $15,000 to assist with their clean-up and recovery costs," Mr Keenan said.

"We know that small businesses are the life blood of regional communities in particular, so it's vital that we give them a helping hand to get back on their feet."

Minister Grant said the assistance would be available to eligible small businesses and non-profit organisations in impacted parts of Lismore and Murwillumbah.

"Assessments have been carried out rapidly to ensure those who have lost so much have the support they need to rebuild their livelihoods," Mr Grant said.

"Small business owners are often the first to lend a helping hand when a community is doing it tough, and today we are supporting them on their journey to recovery."

The ABC reported that Mr Hogan said it would allow business owners who lost assets in the floods to apply for grants of up to $15,000.

"Very important boost for our town," he said.

"I think again this is a significant step in our recovery.

"We will recover and we will be bigger and better than we were before.

"It's going to take time, but this announcement is an important part of that."

Today's announced assistance was in addition to the assistance already provided under the joint Commonwealth-State NDRRA, which was announced on 31 March, including:

  • Help for eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged
  • Support for affected local councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets
  • Concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers and non-profit organisations
  • Freight subsidies for primary producers
  • Grants to non-profit organisations

To apply for a recovery grant, small businesses in the local government areas above can contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or by visiting raa.nsw.gov.au.

Further information on disaster assistance is available at disasterassist.gov.au and emergency.nsw.gov.au.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  category c flood kevin hogan northern rivers flood northern rivers natural disaster thomas george

CATEGORY C disaster relief funding will be available to flood victims in Lismore and Murwillumbah, it has been announced.

