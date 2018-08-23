Cats and kittens to steal show at South Tweed

MEOW: Elaine Vincent has Korats the original Thai cat, who will be among the cats and kittens on show at South Tweed Sports Club on Saturday.

LITTLE did Elaine Vincent know back in the 80s in Darwin that taking in an undernourished stray cat would change her life.

Thanks to that stray - who she named Oscar - Elaine now breeds Korats, the original Thai breed of cat.

Ms Vincent and her Korats will be part of this year's Borderline Cats Inc Championship Cat and Kitten Show at South Tweed Sports Club on Saturday.

About 100 cats and kittens will be part of the group's second championship show with categories for pedigree and non-pedigree cat.

"Our inaugural show held last year was a great success, with a fantastically high standard of entries overall, and wonderful support by the public,” club president Liz Robinson said.

"This year we will have a special fun judging ring with the theme Cats in the Movies.

"Exhibitors decorate their cat's cages to compete for a special prize. Again the club will have food and beverage specials and visitors can be assured of a great family day out. On display will be a breed not often seen in Australia, the Korat. This is one of the oldest stable cat breeds, originating in Thailand.”

And it's all thanks to Oscar that Elaine has been breeding Korats since the 80s.

"He had a big abcess on his head - we took him in and had him fixed up,” she explained.

"He was totally different to my other cats - Burmese, Persians and Moggys,” she said explaining she didn't know he was a Korat at the time.

"We were going on holidays and so we took him to a boarding place. The lady there nearly jumped down my throat - I thought he was a Blue Burmese.”

She said they tracked down the breeder, who had since left Darwin, and was able to identify who he was.

"He was so different - everyone loved him.”

She imported a breeding pair from London and has been breeding them ever since.

"I wouldn't breed anything else,” she said.

As well as meeting Elaine and her Korat kittens, Friends of the Pound will again have a variety of charming adult cats looking for a new family. There will be cat merchandise and health stalls, plus information on responsible pet wwnership.