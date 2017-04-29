Cats prowl for new Starlettes with auditions

Alessandra Salisbury (middle right) with the current Starlettes cast for their adaptation of Cats.

BROADWAY with a twist will come to the Tweed, when Pottsville dance company the Starlettes brings its version of Cats to life.

The Pottsville-based dance company, created by Brazilian actress, dancer and drama teacher Alessandra Salisbury, is holding auditions for another dancer for the production, which launches later in the year.

Ms Salisbury said the Starlettes had previously brought Broadway favourites such as Burlesque, Chicago, Mamma Mia, Moulin Rouge, Footloose, Flashdance, The Lion King and The Wizard of Oz to life.

She said the group was currently rehearsing Annie and Alice in Wonderland, but needed more cast members with basic ballet, modern or jazz experience for Cats.

"I needed one more cast member, but last Monday I found out that one of the girls was pregnant, so now I need two,” she said.

Ms Salisbury said the potential cast members would ideally be between 20 and 40 to fit in with the production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic.

"Cats is my forever favourite; I always wanted to do a production on it,” she said.

"I use different music and choreography in an adaptation of Cats, which is a new take on the much-loved musical.”

Ms Salisbury said auditions would be held at Pottsville School Hall on Monday night.

Starlettes Cats Auditions