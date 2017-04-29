23°
News

Cats prowl for new Starlettes with auditions

Daniel McKenzie
| 29th Apr 2017 12:25 PM
Alessandra Salisbury (middle right) with the current Starlettes cast for their adaptation of Cats.
Alessandra Salisbury (middle right) with the current Starlettes cast for their adaptation of Cats. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BROADWAY with a twist will come to the Tweed, when Pottsville dance company the Starlettes brings its version of Cats to life.

The Pottsville-based dance company, created by Brazilian actress, dancer and drama teacher Alessandra Salisbury, is holding auditions for another dancer for the production, which launches later in the year.

Ms Salisbury said the Starlettes had previously brought Broadway favourites such as Burlesque, Chicago, Mamma Mia, Moulin Rouge, Footloose, Flashdance, The Lion King and The Wizard of Oz to life.

She said the group was currently rehearsing Annie and Alice in Wonderland, but needed more cast members with basic ballet, modern or jazz experience for Cats.

"I needed one more cast member, but last Monday I found out that one of the girls was pregnant, so now I need two,” she said.

Ms Salisbury said the potential cast members would ideally be between 20 and 40 to fit in with the production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic.

"Cats is my forever favourite; I always wanted to do a production on it,” she said.

"I use different music and choreography in an adaptation of Cats, which is a new take on the much-loved musical.”

Ms Salisbury said auditions would be held at Pottsville School Hall on Monday night.

Starlettes Cats Auditions

  • Where: Pottsville School Hall
  • When: 8pm Monday night
  • Contact: 0434 394 701
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  cats dancing entertainment musical pottsville tweed tweed entertainment whats on whats on tweed

Deborah Conway's old meets new for Good Times

Deborah Conway's old meets new for Good Times

Celebrated artist's career still going strong

Cats prowl for new Starlettes with auditions

Alessandra Salisbury (middle right) with the current Starlettes cast for their adaptation of Cats.

"I use different music and choreography in an adaptation of Cats”

Tigers look to rebound against 'Pies on the road

EARNING HIS STRIPES: Glen Phelps impresses with three goals on debut against Byron.

"I'm really impressed with the effort from our guys”

Strassman takes aim at the modern world

PUPPET MASTER: David Strassman returns with brand new show, iTED E in May.

"America elected an idiot president because of social media”

Local Partners

Taking steps to do battle with this 'mongrel disease'

When a man or woman is told they have MND, it is inevitably a death sentence, with no cure and not a lot known about the cause

Lost the lot as wall of water hit

Tracy Moore and Marc Law ... a wall of water destroyed this South Murwillumbah couple's home, business, cars and possessions in the recent record-breaking flood.

Couple loses home, business, cars and possessions

Deborah Conway's old meets new for Good Times

Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier will share Good Times at Twin Towns in June.

APIA Good Times Tour 2017

Tweed gig guide: Swing for Saturday

The Beatles Swing plays Twin Towns on Saturday.

A big week of gigs ahead

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Deborah Conway's old meets new for Good Times

Celebrated artist's career still going strong

Cats prowl for new Starlettes with auditions

Alessandra Salisbury (middle right) with the current Starlettes cast for their adaptation of Cats.

"I use different music and choreography in an adaptation of Cats”

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Anthony LaPaglia.

Actor Anthony LaPaglia engaged to much younger girlfiend

Ronan Keating a dad for fourth time

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating.

Bouncing baby boy for Boyzone star

The Rock opens up about tough childhood

Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock in a hard place

Lion King remake well under way

Seth Rogen.

More Lion King remake cast members revealed

Splendour auctions VIP passes for flood appeal

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Each pass will have a reserve price of $500

Perfectly Positioned Apartment - 850 Metres to Kirra Beach

4/22 Binya Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 1 1 $300,000

This property is perfect for anyone seeking a relaxed, beachside lifestyle or an excellent investment opportunity. - Two generous sized bedrooms both with built...

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $790,000 ...

Located in the very popular town of Terranora, set on half an acre (2,044m2) of useable land with a charming village atmosphere and only 16 minutes to Southern...

A Massive 1035m2 block offering Space, Peace and Privacy

18 Fir Street, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 $460,000 ...

Adjoining a large, grassy reserve at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac this home has undergone a full transformation and offers great value for money. An open plan...

Enjoy the tranquil sunset vistas overlooking the Tweed River

2 Lakeview Parade, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 1 $499,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY APRIL 29TH 12:00 - 12:30 - Three bedrooms plus a study or four bedrooms, main with walk in robe - Open plan living and dining...

Prime Kingscliff Hill Position with Plenty of Potential

9 Rob Roy Crescent, Kingscliff 2487

House 5 2 2 Auction

This dual living home with expansive ocean views to the north over Cook Island and sunset views of Mt Warning is situated less than 500 metres to stunning beaches...

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $580,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY APRIL 29TH 11:00 - 11:30AM You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with...

Solid Family Home on a 1,489m2 Block with an In-Ground Pool

19 Federation Drive, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 2 $600,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND APRIL 29TH 11:00 - 11:30AM This spacious brick and tile family home rests on a 1,489m2 block in a quiet cul-de-sac. Its...

In the Heart of Coolangatta - a Flat 250m Walk to the Sand

6/30 Lanham Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $379,000

On the second level of the "New Galaxy" building this two-bedroom unit presents great value for money a short walk to everything Coolangatta has to offer ...

Great Buying Just 3km&#39;s from the White Sand of Currumbin Alley

4 Roker Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 3 2 1 Price Range...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS FRIDAY 21ST APRIL 4:00 - 4:30PM OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 22ND APRIL 10:00 - 10:30AM This low maintenance, brick and tile...

This large family residence presents an immediate impression of size and ease of family living

181 Botanical Circuit, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $695,000

All four bedrooms are large in size with built-in robes, ceiling fans and are dressed in neutral tones. The stylish two-pac kitchen is a chef's dream with its'...

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Grand historic farming estate in Mullumbimby

37 Myocum Rd, Mullumbimby

Check out this week's feature property.

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!