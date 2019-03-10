Menu
Login
News

Cattle killed, injured in cattle truck rollover

Anton Rose
by
10th Mar 2019 3:19 PM

POLICE are diverting traffic on the Warrego Highway after a cattle train rolled in Muckadilla, north of Roma, this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the trailer that was carrying the cattle had rolled about 12.20pm, killing and injuring a number of animals, but the prime mover itself remained upright.

The eastbound lane of the highway is blocked and police are managing traffic at the scene.

Two fire crews are also assisting, cutting free the cattle from the trailer.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured. 

maranoa region muckadilla roma warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Lindisfarne projects given major funding

    Lindisfarne projects given major funding

    News Two new centres will be built, as well as the development of their existing senior centre, through $6million of Capital Grants Program funding

    Meet the region's unsung female heroes

    Meet the region's unsung female heroes

    News Meet the women who have made positive impacts in our communities

    Kings Forest developer denies threat over hospital

    Kings Forest developer denies threat over hospital

    Health Leda Holdings says letter simply outlined a business position.

    UPDATE: Woman critical after heart attack in Kingscliff surf

    UPDATE: Woman critical after heart attack in Kingscliff surf

    Breaking Crews on scene at Kingscliff, one woman receiving CPR