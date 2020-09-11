Cattle station sold for massive $35m via online auction

An enormous cattle station has sold for $35m via online auction – the biggest price fetched under the hammer by one of the country’s leading agencies this year.

Eleven bidders registered to bid on the 97,500ha Nardoo cattle station, with the first bid coming in at a whopping $20m.

Nardoo cattle station was the biggest under the hammer price fetched across Ray White so far this year.

Ray White Rural Queensland principal Bruce Douglas facilitated the sale which was "the highest under the hammer price across Ray White this year", a company statement said.

"Interest came almost exclusively from larger grazier families around Queensland," Mr Douglas said. "It's good cattle country and very tightly held, properties don't come up very often in the area so buyers jumped on it."

Stunning scenery across the station.

He said the property saw strong interest all the way through the sales campaign.

The massive cattle station sold to a local Cloncurry grazier family.

Outgoing owners Peter and Ann Wollett offered the property up for auction along it is cattle and plant machinery.

The station has a carrying capacity of 8000 cattle and is located 280km north west of Cloncurry.

The classic homestead at Nardoo station.

Among other big cattle station sales in Queensland this year according to BeefCentral was Dooruna 100 west of Moranbah which sold for $27m to Goondiwindi family the Duddys.

As well, Terrica, 56km north west of Stanthorpe, sold in August to Grimwade & Gordon for $14m, it said, while Whyenbirra, 132km south west of St George sold for $4.3m to Robert Woodward in late August.

