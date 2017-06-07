Caught behind wheel 18-years too soon

A MAN, disqualified from driving until 2035, has been refused bail after he was caught behind the wheel in a Tweed Heads RBT.

The 42-year-old, from West Ballina, was stopped and passed the breath test about 10.45am on May 30, but he was unable to produce a licence when asked.

Checks revealed the man should not have been driving until August, 2035 due to prior traffic offences.

A search of his car then uncovered a liquid steroid drug.

He was refused bail to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court the following day.