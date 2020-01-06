Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An in-car video camera has captured the terrifying moment a passenger pulls a large knife on a southeast Queensland taxi driver and attempted to rob him.
An in-car video camera has captured the terrifying moment a passenger pulls a large knife on a southeast Queensland taxi driver and attempted to rob him.
Crime

Caught on camera: Moment man pulls knife on taxi driver

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
6th Jan 2020 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have released CCTV footage of a man who has been at large for over a month after attempting to rob his taxi driver at knifepoint in Logan last December.

The footage shows the man retrieving a large knife from his backpack, covering his face then repeatedly threatening the taxi driver with stabbing motions.

The masked man is seen grabbing the driver before fleeing the vehicle. Image: supplied, Queensland Police Service.
The masked man is seen grabbing the driver before fleeing the vehicle. Image: supplied, Queensland Police Service.

It is believed the man was picked up from Inala shopping centre, at around 12.50pm on December 5th.

He was driven more than 23 kilometres to Carnation St, at Waterford West where he a pulled a knife on his 54-year-old driver.

The man produced a large knife from his backpack. Image: supplied, Queensland Police Service.
The man produced a large knife from his backpack. Image: supplied, Queensland Police Service.

The man fled the vehicle after the driver sounded the horn.

Police believe the offender is between 18 and 20 years of age.

He was last seen running towards an intersection between Sunflower Street and Lavender Street at Waterford West.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

armed robbery crime police taxi

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I wish I hugged you tighter’: Young footballer dead at 21

        premium_icon ‘I wish I hugged you tighter’: Young footballer dead at 21

        News The rugby league community is in mourning after the death of beloved player Dallas Bain just weeks before his birthday.

        • 6th Jan 2020 3:01 PM
        Epic seaweed build-up transforms beaches

        premium_icon Epic seaweed build-up transforms beaches

        Environment Gold Coast beaches have again been covered in ‘Cornflakes’

        BINGO: $4 Christmas present turns into $50k scratchy win

        premium_icon BINGO: $4 Christmas present turns into $50k scratchy win

        News A Tweed Heads woman’s $4 Christmas present turned into $50k

        Timeline revealed for major Murwillumbah centre upgrade

        premium_icon Timeline revealed for major Murwillumbah centre upgrade

        Council News Work on the centre's major upgrade is now underway