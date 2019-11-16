‘Causing havoc’: Hipsters are putting surfers at risk

LEG ROPE RAGE: Dave Davidson, Sally Paxton and Mena Tsikleas are angered by the thoughtless actions of ‘hipster’ surfers who are not attaching the leg rope of the board to themselves when in the water. Picture: Bob Anthony

LOOKING cool in the ocean has Rainbow Bay locals hot under the collar as a new wave of hipster surfers descend on the iconic location.

A lack of leg ropes, a lack of surf etiquette and lack of skill are combining to create tensions between long-time local surfers and ‘out-of-towners’ coming to Rainbow Bay primarily on long boards to ride the waves.

Friends of Rainbow Bay member Mena Tsikleas said the offenders were mainly hipsters, both men and women, who thought it was cool to go “old school” and surf without leg ropes.

“What they are doing is creating a dangerous environment not only for other surfers but also swimmers due to lost boards being swept into the beach in the whitewash,” Mr Tsikleas said.

“The vast majority of surfers here use leg ropes and know what to do but there is a minority which is causing havoc because they have no respect for other surfers, they can’t surf and when they do cause an incident, they don’t care.

“Due to sandpumping, Rainbow Bay now isn’t a bay shape anymore but just a straight beach which means that these surfers, who don’t seem to care, just surf through swimming areas.

“The lifeguards can tell them to stay out of the swimming zone but they are either ignored or abused by these ‘kooks’.

“There are signs up that advise people to go to Greenmount Beach if they want to swim because the lifeguard are concerned for the safety of swimmers due to the actions of surfers who are only interested in catching waves, not other people.

“We want people to come here and enjoy this beautiful place but those who do come here need to be respectful of the rules of the ocean.

“I simply can’t understand why you wouldn’t wear a leg rope, it beats having to swim a long way to get your board back.”

Long time Rainbow Bay champion surfer Sally Paxton agreed with Mr Tsikleas about the influx of hipsters surfers who were spoiling it for everyone.

“I hate to say it but some of the young women out there are the worst because they simply don’t know what they are doing,” Ms Paxton said.

“I have friends who have daughters and are encouraging them to take up surfing and are teaching the correct rules in the waves such as who has ‘the right of wave’ and not to drop in but when you get people out there who have no regard for those unofficial but accepted rules, it makes it very difficult.

“A lot of us at Rainbow Bay know each other and go out surfing to have a fun time but there is a new wave of people who come down here and it’s more about being seen to be cool surfing than actually enjoy the sport.

“The worst thing is that most of then are riding longboards or malibus which are large and heavy and if one of them was to hit a young kid swimming in the whitewash, I hate to think what might happen.”

Friends of Rainbow Bay member and surfer Menas Tsikleas is annoyed that a new generation of hipster surfers is putting fellow surfers and swimmers at risk simply because they don't won't to use leg ropes on their boards.

Ms Paxton said she has challenged some of the young women surfers out in the water who were without leg ropes and having a disregard to surf etiquette only to cop an earful of abuse.

“The Gold Coast City Council has put up signs everywhere advising people about the rule of the ocean when it comes to surfing but that has been a complete waste of time and money,” she said.

“What is really bad is that this conflict is all over really small and ordinary waves which normally most locals wouldn’t even bother with but these hipsters think they have to catch every wave to be cool – I’d like to see them in a decent surf but you wouldn’t because they can’t surf to start with.”

Mr Tsikleas said the Friends of Rainbow Bay was serious considering a petition calling on a “no leg rope, no surf” rule but admitted it would be very difficult to impose.

“If this continues to deteriorate, we might see a situation like that in Byron Bay where a local law firm there is advertising in the media that if you have been hit by an errant surfboard and know the details about the owner, they will take up your case for litigation,” he said.

“Surfing is about being chilled out and just enjoying the ocean environment – sharing the waves and having a bit of fun but that’s quickly disappearing with a generation who seems to have missed the plot.”

Gold Coast Surf Life Saving coordinator Nathan Fife, who is also on the World Surfing Reserves committee, said it wasn’t just Rainbow Bay which was seeing more people taking on the “old school” surfing trend.

“It’s definitely an issue at any of the surfing breaks across the Gold Coast,” he said.

“Safety is our number one priority and people need to be controlling their surfboards and wearing leg ropes.

“It’s not only for your safety, but for members of the public. Families don’t want to be going down to the beach and in between the flags and have a loose surfboard come flying in.

“Also, if (a surfer) gets into trouble, at least they will be attached to their board.

“We need to make sure everyone is safe and your surf board doesn’t become a flying object or missile”.