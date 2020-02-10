Cavs need the rain to the clear
RAIN looks certain to wash out the weekend round of Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket on Saturday.
All games will likely be played as one-dayers next weekend.
Casino will be hoping to get back on the field after dropping out of the top four.
Wins to Lismore Workers and Lennox Head saw them leapfrog the Cavaliers who are now in seventh spot on the ladder.
Casino batsman Charles Mitchell will look to keep his momentum going when he returns to the crease.
He scored 133 in a narrow four-run loss against defending premiers Cudgen and is the leading run-scorer in the competition with a season total of 816 runs.
Casino is coming off a bye in the two-day competition and reached the finals in the shorter Twenty20 format last weekend.
Lennox Head made the T20 final and has an important game against Lismore Workers scheduled for this round.
Both teams are a big chance of playing semi-finals next month.
It would be a big achievement for third placed Workers to play having spent eight years in the lower grades.
Alstonville has made big improvements this season and are currently holding fourth spot while Tintenbar-East Ballina and Murwillumbah have struggled.
Marist Brothers can still make the semi-finals from seventh spot.
The semi-finals are set down for March 21-22 with the final the following weekend.
Matches for this round
Casino v Marist Brothers at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino
Lismore Workers v Lennox Head at Oakes Oval, Lismore
Tintenbar-East Ballina v Alstonville at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina
Cudgen v Murwillumbah at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff
LADDER
Pottsville 33
Cudgen 29
Lismore Workers 29
Alstonville 27
Lennox Head 25
Casino RSM Cavaliers 23
Marist Brothers 23
Tintenbar-East Ballina 11
Murwillumbah 4