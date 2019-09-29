Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Into Love shop thefts
News

CCTV: Adult shop calls for shoplifters to pay up

Crystal Jones
by
29th Sep 2019 2:35 PM | Updated: 4:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCAL business is calling for people to come forward and pay for items they were seen taking. 

Four people entered the Into Love store on Walker St around 11am today. 

The store's owners say the people took numerous items without paying, before leaving in a car. 

The local business said it was sickening that people could take items from a local business. 

In one CCTV video, a man can be seen taking an item before placing it down his pants directly in view of the camera.

To see videos in clearer resolution, head to https://www.facebook.com/intolovebundaberg.

The people entered the store and then left with items they hadn't paid for.
The people entered the store and then left with items they hadn't paid for.
adult store cctv editors picks into love shoplifters theft
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Kids ‘forced’ to sing hippy climate change songs

    premium_icon Kids ‘forced’ to sing hippy climate change songs

    Education A dad has pulled his son out of a state school after the boy claimed teachers encouraged students to “dress like hippies and sing climate change songs”.

    NAMED: Tweed Seagulls under 18s squad

    premium_icon NAMED: Tweed Seagulls under 18s squad

    Rugby League There will be plenty of expectations on the young shoulders of the 2020 group, but...

    Finding the best food and drink on the Tweed

    premium_icon Finding the best food and drink on the Tweed

    Food & Entertainment Next year’s festival will be held from Friday, May 1 to Saturday, May 9, 2020 and...

    The major boost to help Tweed’s homeless crisis

    premium_icon The major boost to help Tweed’s homeless crisis

    Health Agape has been involved with helping the local homeless community and the purchase...