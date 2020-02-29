Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

WATCH: CCTV captures trio chasing man later found dead

by Isabella Magee
29th Feb 2020 2:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE have released CCTV footage of three men who could provide answers to a 43-year-old man's death.

The body of Neil Bennett was found in heavy vegetation near a creek on the northern side of Buchanan Rd, Morayfield, on January 19.

Neil Bennett whose body was found in Morayfield bushland last month
Neil Bennett whose body was found in Morayfield bushland last month

The video footage shows Mr Bennett running under Sheep Station Creek Bridge towards Morayfield State High School while holding a black bag on January 11 at about 6.30pm.

A short time later three men wearing orange hi-vis vests are seen running behind him.

Men seen running behind Mr Bennett on CCTV footage just after 6.30pm on January 11, eight days before his body was found.
Men seen running behind Mr Bennett on CCTV footage just after 6.30pm on January 11, eight days before his body was found.

It's believed Mr Bennett came from the direction of the Morayfield Shopping Centre, wearing a "Popeye the Sailor Man" shirt which said "Welcome to the gun show" on the front.

Investigators are still unsure of the circumstances surrounding Mr Bennett's death.

Police are appealing for the three men or anyone who may know their identity to come forward.

They have also appealed for anyone who may have lost or had a black bag stolen around Morayfield Shopping Centre at about 6.30pm on January 11 to contact police.

Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
cctv crime editors picks murder murder case

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LAST CHANCE: Silent auction for a cause

        LAST CHANCE: Silent auction for a cause

        News This weekend is the last chance to deck out your home with a new art piece while raising money for the region’s wildlife.

        Revenge porn victim says police laughed at her

        premium_icon Revenge porn victim says police laughed at her

        Crime Revenge porn victim says police ridiculed and laughed at her

        Centrelink responds to claims its Tweed branch is closing

        premium_icon Centrelink responds to claims its Tweed branch is closing

        News Centrelink responds to claims there is a plan to close offices

        Elephant mosquito surge threatens QLD

        Elephant mosquito surge threatens QLD

        Health Experts predict virus outbreak spread by surge in mosquito numbers