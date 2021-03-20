Fresh CCTV footage of a man in a grey hoodie has been released in a bid to catch a brazen sex predator who attacked a woman on a path in Melbourne's north.

The assailant grabbed a 37-year-old woman from behind as she walked along a track between Seabrook Reserve and Railway Crescent in Broadmeadows about 7.55pm on December 11 last year.

Investigators were told he sexually assaulted the woman before she was able to break free and fled the scene towards the railway line.

The two crossed paths before the man launched the attack, police said.

Investigators wish to speak to a young man wearing a grey hoodie and face mask over the sexual assault over a woman in Broadmeadows on December 11, 2020.

The fresh footage released by the Sexual Crime Squad shows a male walking east along Nicholas Street before he turns left onto Gosford Street in Broadmeadows, moments before the attack.

It shows him looking over his shoulder twice, and lowering his white mask briefly.

Police also released an image of a male, believed to be the same person shown in the footage, at Broadmeadows train station.

Investigators are seeking to speak to the male.

He is caucasian, believed to be a youth or in his late teens, and around 178cm tall with a muscular build and broad shoulders.

At the time he was wearing a grey hooded jumper and black shoes.

Anyone with information has been urged to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as CCTV clue in sex attacker hunt