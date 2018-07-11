CCTV vision released after shocking hit-and-run crash

POLICE have released CCTV vision after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on the North Coast.

About 8pm on Sunday, emergency services were called to Minjungbal Drive, Tweed Heads South, following reports a utility had struck a pedestrian and the driver failed to stop to render assistance.

On arrival, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District found a 59-year-old woman suffering head and leg injuries.

She was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital where she has undergone surgery and remains in a stable condition.

Crash Investigation Unit officers wish to speak with the drivers of three vehicles who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

The vehicles shown in the CCTV include a white, possibly 2009 to 2015 model Mitsubishi Triton, single-cab utility with a damaged left-side mirror.

The vehicle also had a rear steel tray and canopy, and writing on the passenger-side door.

A dark grey Ford Fiesta, or similar small hatchback, and a sports motorcycle were also seen in the area at the time and are depicted in the CCTV.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash is urged to come forward.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.