Celeb guest tackles Ellen scandal on-air

Ellen DeGeneres may want to swiftly move on from the scandal that's engulfed her talk show this year, but it seems her celebrity guests want to keep reminding her.

In episode three of what DeGeneres today dubbed her "comeback season," she spoke to 30 Rock actor Alec Baldwin about the birth of his latest child.

He had other ideas.

"Before we talk about my kids, Ellen, I just want to say, you are someone, I've followed your career from when you were doing stand-up and you were a solo performer," Baldwin began. "I've watched the films you've done and I've watched your success on this TV show, and you are one of the funniest and most talented women, one of the most funny and talented people in all of show business," he said.

"We all have some patches of white water here, but you keep going. Don't you stop doing what you're doing," he continued, referencing the scandalous, toxic workplace reports that have plagued her for months.

"Yes sir, thank you so much Alec. That means so much to me. Yeah, there has been some rapids. And I am manouevering the raft," DeGeneres said, before moving the conversation on to Baldwin's new son.

The actor's advice comes after DeGeneres' first celebrity guest this season, comedian Tiffany Haddish, gave the talk show host some advice of her own.

Having just heard Ellen's opening apology monologue - a speech in which she also lamented her reputation as the "be kind" lady had placed unrealistic expectations upon her - Haddish advised the host to pivot to a new personal brand: "Kinda crazy."

"I mean, you're the best, I love you," Haddish told her. "And I support you 110 per cent.

"Let me just tell you, I was listening to your speech and you talking about be kind lady. I don't like people accusing you of all these things. You can't always know what's going on."

A STRANGE NEW SEASON

DeGeneres' return to television has come without the cushioning of her usual studio audience, with in-house audiences banned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show's solution is to mount screens in the audience where fans can Zoom in to watch the show - but as eagle-eyed viewers have noted, they may be having trouble filling the spots. One brown-haired woman can be spotted on at least four separate screens in this shot:

There she is twice in the foreground – and two more times in the upper left.

Ellen's comedy skits are also proving trickier without a studio audience there to provide the belly laughs - see if you can last more than 90 seconds of this painful 'backstage tour', with barely a few audience giggles heard throughout:



