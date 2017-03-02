VIEW Club members Penny Thorpe, Beverley Robertson and Elaine Olsen will be celebrating International Women's Day.

THE Coolangatta Tweed VIEW Club is inviting the community to celebrate International Women's Day.

Branch event organiser Penny Thorpe said the View Club enjoyed celebrating the achievements of women in the community, and have done so since 2006.

"The idea is to have inspiring women, and we've had some wonderful speakers over the years who have inspired people,” Ms Thorpe said.

"You realise how amazing women actually are.

"The theme for this year is be bold for change, which relates to gender equality because we're way behind on gender equality.”

Ms Thorpe said the event, which is being held on Tuesday, March 7, guests will enjoy listening to three interesting local women and learn how they're shaping their community.

Guests will be able to hear from Sue Spence, a gifted horsewoman using her horse whispering skills to help humans heal, Rivella Lewis, the first female member of Toastmasters International and Maddison Taylor, a Year 12 Student at Kingscliff High School.

"I always get a school student to come along and give a young persons idea of International Women's Day,” Ms Thorpe said.

Guests will also be able to enjoy light refreshments on the day.

FAST FACTS

Coolangatta Tweed VIEW Club is celebrating International Women's Day on Tuesday, March 7: