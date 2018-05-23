Celebrate Palliative Care Week

THANKS: Meredith Dennis is inviting the public to visit Wedgetail Retreat Hospice.

IT'S Palliative Care Week and to celebrate the hard work of the volunteers, the community is invited to learn more about Tweed Palliative Support.

TPS president Meredith Dennis said she encouraged people to find out more about the valuable service that's offered at Wedgetail Retreat Hospice.

"Wedgetail Retreat Hospice has now been open for over three years, we receive no government funding but instead rely on the community for support,” Ms Dennis said.

"We have cared for hundreds of guests and their families over the last three years and want to say thank you to the community who has supported us.

"Anyone who is interested can drop in to the Wedgetail Retreat Hospice for a look and a cup of tea.”

Ms Dennis also thanked the community for its continued support of Wedgetail Retreat Hospice.

When: 2-4pm on Thursday, May 24

Where: Wedgetail Ct, Dulguigan