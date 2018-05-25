Celebrate the final days of 2018 Murwillumbah Art Trail

THE Murwillumbah Art Trail is coming to a close, but not before the community celebrates the culmination of a massive 10 days' worth of arts and culture.

The community is invited to the closing ceremonial picnic at Budd Park, Murwillumbah today.

"We have a gypsy wagon with three bands playing, we have finger puppetry, a fashion show, food vans and the awards ceremony for the Popular Choice Award,” MAT18 artistic director Dev Lengiel said.

"We'll also have the most wonderful closing ceremony with vegan candles in banana trucks that we will float on the Tweed River to symbolise (this year's theme of) moving on.

"Once the candle is burnt down with the intent we can move on and the floating on the river is just a ceremonial gesture.”

Mr Lengiel said the response to the arts festival had been a well received the entire community.

"We've already doubled the number of visitors to town,” he said.

"Businesses have run out of food, artists are having the most wonderful time showcasing and selling their works.

"I think part of this is that we are also giving a chance to the non-art community to have a look at it all and if possible not to be threatened by the gallery environment.

"They can feel more comfortable in the settings we provide.

"Let's come together as a community to celebrate not just art but the community at large.”

The picnic is an alcohol-free event.

WHEN: Saturday, May 26

WHERE: Budd Park, Murwillumbah

TIME: 1-5pm