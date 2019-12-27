Celebrate the New Year with double the fun

Twin Towns on the border is perfectly positioned for a dual time-zone New Year’s Eve celebration. Picture: File.

It’s one of the very few venues in Australia where you can double your fun on New Year’s Eve and welcome the New Year at midnight in NSW, then celebrate all over again at midnight in Queensland.

This year, Twin Towns cancelled their annual New Year’s Eve fireworks at Jack Evans Boat Harbour and Club Banora, instead announcing the money would be included in a huge $440,000 donation made by the Club to bushfire and drought appeals.

However, those who planning to head to the border to celebrate NYE won’t be disappointed. Twin Towns’ giant 17m high-resolution screen and LED lights on the exterior of the Twin Towns building will become a dynamic digital canvas, featuring iconic fireworks displays from around Australia and the world.

Twin Towns turns on the dazzling lightshow every hour, on the hour, from 6pm (QLD time). At midnight NSW (11pm QLD), see the live broadcast of fireworks over Sydney Harbour, followed by Brisbane’s spectacular fireworks at midnight (WLD time) (1am NSW).

One of the best vantage points will be the outdoor terrace at Mantra Twin Towns, just across the road from the main Club.

Live entertainment inside at Twin Towns

THE club has scheduled a massive evening of entertainment, launched by Abby Skye Band at The Stage from 6 – 10pm (QLD time).

Famous for her powerhouse vocals, Abby plays as hard as she sings and often breaks a string or two on her guitar during her performances.

Head to the Showroom on Level 5 for Fat Albert from 8.30pm – 12.30am (QLD time). Whether you like to mosh and sweat, dance and groove, or just sit and soak up the vibe, Fat Albert will have you enthralled all the way into 2020.

From 10.30pm – 2.30am (QLD time), popular cover band, The Frocks, rock in the New Year at The Stage.

From the glittering disco hits of the 70s, to bopping 80s pop, to the breakdancing beats of the 90s and rocking radio hits of today, The Frocks deliver Top 40 party music like no other band in Australia.

Club Banora Oasis Pools NYE Party

Live entertainment inside the Club.

Club Banora on Leisure Dr, Banora Point, has an action-packed afternoon and evening of family fun for the kids on New Year’s Eve.

The fun kicks off at the Kids Zone in the outdoor playground from 4 – 8pm (NSW time). Enjoy a drink outdoors while the face-painter and balloon artist keep the kids entertained.

The Oasis Pools New Year’s Eve Party starts at 5.30pm (NSW time) with waterslides, a barbecue, live music, plus hours of fun for the kids under the stars.

Admission to the Pool Party is $8, or $30 for a family of four.

Kids under 2 are free.

Indoors at Club Banora, you can ring in the New Year with classic rock’n’roll with Ear Candy from 4pm (NSW time) in the Banora Lounge, followed by The Retronomes.