St Josephs Tweed - Seamus King, Savanna Abel, Oscar Raison
Celebrating a massive Kindy milestone

by Nikki Todd
24th Mar 2018 6:47 AM

IT'S the beginning of a whole new chapter for the Kindy classes of 2018 and we are there to help celebrate it.

Starting school is a huge milestone - for children, parents, grandparents and the teachers entrusted with the care of little ones.

To commemorate this special occasion, the Tweed Daily News has published a special souvenir keepsake, featuring every Kindy class in the Tweed and even one in Coolangatta.

Over the last few weeks, our photographers have visited Kindy class across 35 schools in the shire - from big double classes to classes with just a handful of students in our smaller village schools.

You can purchase your copy at newsagents across the shire - but get in quick because it usually sells out!

If you would like to order a print of your child's photo, see Photo Sales at the bottom of our webpage or click on https://www.tweeddailynews.com.au/buy-photos/

