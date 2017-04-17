Celebrating Farmers Markets' 6th birthday

HEALTHY: Kristal Smith, from Mavis Kitchen, and Kylie Mitchell-Smith, from Destination Tweed, with some of the fresh produce at the Farmers' Market.

SPECIAL celebrations will be held at the Murwillumbah Farmers' Market on Wednesday as the organisation marks its sixth anniversary.

Market director Sue Beckinsale said a theme of Fun with Food and Connecting Families had been chosen to mark the occasion, made all the more special by the market being able to return to its usual venue of the Murwillumbah Showgrounds after being forced to temporarily relocate after the floods.

"We have lots to celebrate - not the least being that next week we will be back in the showgrounds,” Ms Beckinsale said.

"We will have artisans, face painting, kiddies' activities and more.

"We'll have farm-fresh produce with many stalls offering a one off sixth birthday-only special.”

Included in the special line-up of offerings is a selection of delicious food, including Crabbes Creek Woodfired, Gunters' Flammkuchen, Dosa Heaven and Belgium waffles to name a few. Artisan stalls will feature many of the region's favourite artisans, including Artshed Angel, Elke Designs, Whimsical Pottery and traditional Japanese art.

Not to be left out, the kids can enjoy making choc-a-chino bites balls and be shown how to grow their own mini microgreen punnets to take home and grow their own food, plus heaps more. The morning will culminate in the cutting of a huge birthday cake.