Celebrating St Patrick's Day in Mur'bah

IN TUNE: Mt St Patrick College choir, under the direction of Mrs Vanessa Bowe, get ready for St Patrick's Day. Contributed

IT'S that time of year again, when the leprechauns come out to partake in some mischief and the world celebrates everything it is to be Irish.

St Patrick's Day will once again be celebrated in the traditional manner at the school that takes its namesake from the famous Irish saint.

However, Mt St Patrick College will not mark the day on March 17 to coincide with the international event, but will instead feature their festivities two days earlier, on Thursday, March 15, to better work in with the school week.

The traditional concert will be held in the College's Gilbey Centre from 6pm and will feature presentations by students from: Mt St Patrick College, Mt St Patrick Primary School and St Joseph's Primary School at Murwillumbah.

Other highlights of the concert include performances by the Murwillumbah Philharmonic Choir, Margaret Peate School of Dance, Ben Reynolds and Laurie Pratt.

Mt St Patrick student and gifted pianist Elanora Cunningham will also be on stage for a solo recital, while the Mt St Patrick Primary School string group will round out the show.

Admission for the event is $5 for adults, $10 for families.