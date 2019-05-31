Celebrating the natural beauty of the Tweed

ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY: Tweed Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry and Mayor Katie Milne are excited to celebrate World Environment Day in Murwillumbah tomorrow.

ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY: Tweed Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry and Mayor Katie Milne are excited to celebrate World Environment Day in Murwillumbah tomorrow. Richard Mamando

THE Tweed will be celebrating the beauty of the region on Sunday for World Environment Day.

An event will be held in Knox Park, Murwillumbah, from 10am-3pm, with plenty of entertainment on offer.

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne said the council was pleased to be a major sponsor of the Caldera Environment Centre's annual World Environment Day.

"Tweed has the third-highest biodiversity in Australia so World Environment Day is a very special event for our residents to celebrate our extraordinary natural heritage and meet wonderful people working so hard to look after this place,” Cr Milne said.

"There will be lots of live music and entertainment, talks and stalls showcasing the ways we can all join in the joy of protecting and enhancing our unique wildlife and flora.

"If you love the Tweed you will love this festival.”