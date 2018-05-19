Menu
CHEERS: A group of royal enthusiasts will be celebrating the royal wedding tonight at Brothers Cafe, Kingscliff.
News

Celebrating the royal wedding in Kingscliff style

Aisling Brennan
by
18th May 2018 2:57 PM

AS THE world gets ready to celebrate the wedding of the year, Kingscliff residents will be putting on their pearls to watch Prince Harry marry American sweetheart, Meghan Markle

Royal wedding enthusiast Heather Stewardson is inviting anyone planning to watch the big event at home to instead head down to Brothers Cafe in Kingscliff and toast to the happy couple on Saturday, May 19.

"Everybody loves a wedding and we just want people who will be watching it at home by themselves to come out and have some fun and meet some new people,” Ms Stewardson said.

"We're going to be just like we're at the wedding by dressing up in our pearls, hats and tiaras.”

Wedding guests will be encouraged to donate to Wounded Warriors Australia, one of Prince Harry's chosen charities that supports returned servicemen and women.

"We're going to pass around the royal hat,” Ms Stewardson said.

When: Saturday, May 19 from 7pm

Where: Brothers Cafe, 36 Marine Parade, Kingscliff

Donate: www.wounded heroes.org.au

brothers cafe meghan markle prince harry royal wedding 2018 wounded warriors australia
Tweed Daily News

