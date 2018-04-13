Menu
CULTURE FIRST: An indigenous art celebration by artist by Narelle Urquhart (right) is taking place until this Friday. Scott Powick
Celebrating the Tweed's people during Games

13th Apr 2018 8:04 AM

AN EXHIBITION of Aboriginal Artwork is currently on display in Tweed Heads in celebration of the Commonwealth Games.

Artist Narelle Urquhart said the exhibition was called Marmung, which means 'father' in local language and involves Aboriginal artwork depicting the gospel.

She said the exhibition features several different artists who are displaying traditional and contemporary work.

"In the exhibition there are eight artists, so it's a collaboration of art, some of the artwork is quite traditional, others are contemporary but still hold our cultural traditions, there is dot work and linework, it's a mix of old traditional stories and styles and then modern, contemporary bright pieces,” Ms Urquhart said.

"It's a unique experience to come and see the calibre of work in this town, it's amazing, we've had people come off the street and have a look to see some local artists, it's a celebration of the people that are here.”

Ms Urquhart said her artwork had a "positive” message and was created using acrylic, oils, hand-drawn etching and pottery.

She encouraged everyone to get up and come on down to see the exhibition which features a range of different artwork which everyone can appreciate.

The exhibition is part of the Lift Him Up festival, which has included musicians and artists from all over the country gather and celebrate all the nations different flavours.

Other events have included flash mobs and live musicians at The Strand at Coolangatta. Those wanting to attend the Art exhibition can do so until this Friday, April 13.

The exhibition, which also includes workshops, tours and art classes, is taking place at 141 Minjungbal Drive, Tweed Heads. For more details, phone (07) 5524 7856.

