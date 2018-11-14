Menu
DIG DEEP: Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School student Sam Smith is inviting the community to support Kids In Need.
News

Celebrities line up to help raise funds at Kids in Need gala

Aisling Brennan
by
13th Nov 2018 4:00 PM

A STAR-STUDDED line-up is heading to the Tweed this month to support the Kids in Need Schools Day Charity Gala.

Former AFL player and Gold FM breakfast radio host Peter "Spida” Everitt and dual-code international Mat Rogers will join television presenter and model Chloe Maxwell on stage for a charity dinner at Twin Towns on Friday, November 16.

"It's going to be a great night, lots of laughs and great entertainment but more importantly raising money for these awesome kids,” said Everitt.

KIN Schools Day founder and Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School student Samuel Smith said he hoped the community would show its support.

"It's all about a community coming together and that a little makes a lot of difference,” he said.

"I really want kids to get involved and put their hands up to help others. Hardship and suffering are happening here in our local community and charities like Kids in Need have the ability to change lives.”

There will be a number of auction items available on the night, including signed Wallabies jerseys.

When: 6.30pm (Qld) on Friday, November 16

Where: Twin Towns

Cost: $100

Info: Email kinschoolsday@gmail.com or visit www.trybooking.com/417860.

kids in need lindisfarne anglican grammar school twin towns whatson
Tweed Daily News

