Celebrities who moved to beautiful Byron Bay in 2020

Actor Jacob Elordi, singer Natalie Bassingthwaighte and comedian Will Anderson are some of the many that moved to the Byron Shire in 2020.

THERE is only one place where celebrities wanted to be this year and that was Byron Bay.

(Sorry, not sorry, Sydney and Melbourne.)

Besides the dozens of celebrities who had filming schedules or took time off to visit the area this year, many celebrities actually made the move to the Northern Rivers this year.

Here are some of them:

• Zac Efron:

Zac Efron at the Australian premiere of the film 'The Lucky One'.

Did he move in or is he just visiting?

After filming Down to Earth with Zac Efron at the end of 2019, the actor discovered Australia while recovering from an illness.

In 2020, facing the idea of the pandemic, he settled in Byron Bay, feel in love and seems quite happy to travel around the country while based here.

Since the leading man spent most of the year in the area and met his current girlfriend here, he deserves to be in the list.

• Wil Anderson:

Wil Anderson, host of Gruen, moved to Byron Bay this year. Image supplied by ABC TV

The comedian, TV presenter and executive producer of hit ABC TV show Gruen was almost the face of Melbourne, until now. Earlier this year, Anderson bought a four-bedroom house on almost 4ha at Goonengerry Bay for $1.9 million.

The early 1900s home was once featured on TV series Skippy The Bush Kangaroo and was later relocated to its present site.

Named Alegria, which is Italian and Spanish for joy, the home is set among landscaped tropical gardens and has views across the hinterland.

• Natalie Bassingthwaighte:

The musician moved with her family to the beachfront town from Melbourne just before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Read more>> 'Babe, we have to': Latest celebrity to move to Byron

• Jacob Elordi: The Kissing Booth and Euphoria star bought himself a home worth $2 million. The Brisbane-born actor fell in love with the a two-hectare estate at ­Goonengerry surrounded by rainforest and with ocean views.

Elordi, who now has 10.6 million Instagram followers, started his acting career with a role in the 2017 film ­Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales as an extra without any credit.

Jacob Elordi (Noah) The Kissing Booth. Photography by Marcos Cruz

• Elyse Knowles and Josh Barker:

Elyse Knowles and Josh Barker. Picture: Supplied

Knowles, a 28-year-old Australian model best known for winning the reality television series The Block in 2017 is also a brand ambassador for Myer and Land Rover, among other brands after she unwittingly misspelt a popular French term in an Instagram post.

Although they landed in Byron Bay in 2019, the couple purchased a 1960s beach house for $2.3 million.

The couple also started J & E Projects, a business venture that recently completed the fit-out of Byron's new Betty's Burgers.

"Byron has been amazing, we have adapted pretty quickly and loved every minute," Knowles said to Who magazine last September, after the move.