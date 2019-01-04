Celebrity show community grants get local vote

BIGGER THE BETTER: Lanie Loughlan from ITV presents Team Koala with a cheque for $2981.

GETTING celebrities out of the Tweed is proving to be a winner for local community groups.

The company behind the I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! series for both the UK and German markets, ITV Studios, has established a Tweed Community Initiative Fund with an annual community budget of $50,000.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! is the UK's biggest reality TV show, with 17 successful series already under its belt and further success internationally and in Australia.

The fund, established in December 2016 by the ITV management aims to assist projects and initiatives within the Tweed Shire as a way of giving back to the local community.

In 2017 and 2018, ITV Studios established and facilitated an independent Community Committee from across the shire to adjudicate the grants.

This year the fund received 22 applications for worthy projects and initiatives.

Applicants mainly sought the highest level of funding available, making the 2018 grants round very competitive and resulting in the ITV TCIF fund being granted to 11 successful community groups.

All grant amounts have been banked and several projects are already getting underway.

ITV Studios would like to congratulate the following organisations who will receive funding for their projects and initiatives in 2018: