Celebrity show community grants get local vote
GETTING celebrities out of the Tweed is proving to be a winner for local community groups.
The company behind the I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! series for both the UK and German markets, ITV Studios, has established a Tweed Community Initiative Fund with an annual community budget of $50,000.
I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! is the UK's biggest reality TV show, with 17 successful series already under its belt and further success internationally and in Australia.
The fund, established in December 2016 by the ITV management aims to assist projects and initiatives within the Tweed Shire as a way of giving back to the local community.
In 2017 and 2018, ITV Studios established and facilitated an independent Community Committee from across the shire to adjudicate the grants.
This year the fund received 22 applications for worthy projects and initiatives.
Applicants mainly sought the highest level of funding available, making the 2018 grants round very competitive and resulting in the ITV TCIF fund being granted to 11 successful community groups.
All grant amounts have been banked and several projects are already getting underway.
ITV Studios would like to congratulate the following organisations who will receive funding for their projects and initiatives in 2018:
- Tweed Palliative Support Inc and Wedgetail Retreat Community Hospice - Creating Space for Loved Ones;
- Green Heroes - Sharing Planet Earth Resource Kit;
- Team Koala Inc. - Koala Information Booklet about the need to be vigilant. (Sadly there was a koala fatality on Clothiers Creek Rd recently when a female adult koala was lost. Team Koala Inc encourages drivers to be vigilant on our roads over the holiday season watching carefully for wildlife) ;
- Safer Communities Alliance Inc. - Harmony Day at Kingscliff Markets;
- Tweed Valley Rural and Community Advancement Co-Op - Murwillumbah Community Garden;
- Cabarita Youth Centre - Growing Great Girls Program;
- Murwillumbah Football Club - Replacement of football goals;
- Cabarita SLSC Inc. - Nippers boards and marquee;
- Wollumbin Family Support Inc. - Respectful Relationships 'Love Bites' Program;
- Tweed Community Support Inc - Meals on Wheels Tweed - Volunteer First Aid training; and
- Pottsville Beach Neighbourhood Centre Inc. - Side By Side Program.