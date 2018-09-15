Celebrity to open new haven for Tweed fishing addicts

LAUNCH: TV host Mark Berg (left) has teamed up with Rodney Kahil for a new fishing outlet in Tweed.

LAUNCH: TV host Mark Berg (left) has teamed up with Rodney Kahil for a new fishing outlet in Tweed. Richard Mamando

A NEW fishing mecca for the region will launch this Sunday and it's set to change fishing in the Tweed forever.

Fishing Addiction host Mark Berg, who has spent nine years filming the show on 7mate, has lived in the Tweed for the past two years and has now decided to invest in his own tackle store.

Formerly known as Tweed Tackle and Marine, Mr Berg worked with former owner and new business partner Rodney Kahil to rebrand and refurbish the store into Mark Berg's Addict Tackle, a haven for the entire fishing community.

We spoke to Mark about his newest business venture.

Photos View Photo Gallery

What made you want to open a store in Tweed?

What fisherman doesn't want his own tackle store? The best part of owning a tackle store is getting to play with the gear all the time.

I met my business partner Rodney Kahil and thought we could take it to another level with the customer reach. What I really loved about this store is it had an old-fashioned service. A lot of retailers these days have lost a lot of that service and advice, but this store still has that. They'll spend the time with you as a customer and give you good tips.

What does your store offer that's different to other fishing stores?

We have a social area with a big long bench in the store where customers can come sit and have a yarn. We really want it to be the fishing hub of the Tweed Coast, that's a big thing for us.

I host a fishing show on TV which is showing on the store all day and it creates a vibe in the store which is very exciting. We're energised and love fishing that much that we've brought that energy and excitement into the store.

We also have a humongous range of products. At the moment we have a section purely dedicated to freshwater fishing - no one else on the Coast does that - and we're also in the process of building a whole new section which focuses on top-water fishing with all custom lures.

How has the community reacted to the rebranding ahead of the launch?

It has been insane, I can't believe it, it's so, so positive. A lot of people didn't know I lived in the area and I'm a local. I've been here two years now and have received a very positive response from everyone.

I think the customers are just as excited as we are to see us move forward.

What challenges have you faced going from being on TV to running a business?

I already have two other businesses as well. It is a balancing act, there's no two ways about it, but when you feel like your work is your passion, it really doesn't feel like work. We're also in the process of filming season 10 of Fishing Addiction, so at the end of next week I'm off to the Kimberley and surprising someone there with a fishing adventure to Western Australia.

What can people expect at the store's launch?

We have a jumping castle, a free barbecue, a casting competition, a huge amount of giveaways, rods, reels, lures, and of course we're giving away a trip for two to a place called Baia lodge in New Guinea, which is worth about $10,000. We're very excited.

DETAILS

Where: Mark Berg's Addict Tackle, 13 Greenway Dr, Tweed Heads South, NSW 2486

When: September 16, 10am-2pm