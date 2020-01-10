Celeste's 'Hemsworth sandwich' won RFS fundraiser

STAGE ANTICS: Chris Hemsworth, Celeste Barber and Liam Hemsworth on stage at the Beach Hotel in Byron Bay for the second day of the Make It Rain Fundraiser.

RFS fundraiser Make it Rain 2020 has collected almost $190,000 for local brigades, but the antics, the music, the fun and the misbehaving was the highlight of the evening.

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth was the MC of the evening, but when he and Bernard Fanning invited comedian Celeste Barber on stage, things got pretty funny.

First, Barber decided to sell stickers of PM Scott Morrison wearing a Hawaiian shirt. She commanded Hemsworth to deliver the stickers to people.

Then Barber called Liam Hemsworth to the stage, and after asking him for cash, she made the pivotal comment of the evening: "who ordered a Hemsworth sandwich?".

What happened next, not even Barber expected: both siblings hugged her at the same time, launching the public into a frenzy.

After a couple of seconds, Barber made them men move away with perfect comedic time "that's enough boys, I'm a married woman," she said.

But that wasn't all:

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

The moment was one of a number of situations that made the event a lot of fun.

Earlier, the first music act of the evenings was Lismore's Jimmy Willing and the Real Gone Hickups, featuring Bertie Page and The Buffalo Gals.

"Three times the fires came near my house and the RFS saved my house every time, so this show is for them," Willing said.

Special attention went to the bassist, Nirvana Gassey from Kyogle, who wore his RFS uniform to the show.

The song for the 1960s Batman TV series, a can can, plus Lance Can Dance and other originals by Jimmy Willing made for a great start of the show.

Jimmy Willing's bass player: Bassist Nirvana Glassey from the Jimmy Willing Real Gone Hickups is also part of the Green Pigeon Brigade at Kyogle RFS.

Next on the line up was musician Tex Perkins and The Loose Rubber Band.

The Byron Shire resident repeated his gesture towards the Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, flitting the middle finger to him, same as he did on New Year's Eve during the ABC broadcast.

This time Perkins had a clear message for the PM.

"And in the future keep your hands off my music!" he said, to cheers from the audience.

The comment was in regards to his song The Honeymoon is Over.

But to reduce Perkin's show to that moment would be unfair, as the local artist offered a show that was full of quality and rock'n'roll.

After that the evening went back to music, with T'N'T, Tim Rogers and Bernard Fanning going on stage with Ian Haug.

The finale was a music extravaganza with surf superstar Stephanie Gilmore going on stage with Fanning and playing a fantastic music solo.

Stephanie Gilmore's guitar solo: Seven-time world champion on the Women's ASP World Tour, Stephanie Gilmore, on stage with Bernard Fanning and Celeste Barber at the end of Make It Rain 2020 in Byron Bay.

The fundraiser included two days of live music, Wednesday and Thursday, plus an online auction that has attracted bids for almost $90,000 by midnight Friday.

The training session with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky available at the online auction has received a bid for $25,500, keeping it at the top of the list.

A half-day song writing session with Bernard Fanning and a full day of recording at Ian Haug's Airlock Studio is currently sitting with a bid of $10,050.

A golden ticket for two to the Fortitude Music Hall to all publicly ticketed 2020 concerts is at $8000.

A new addition to the list, dinner for four people with The Mentalist star Simon Baker, has received a bid for $7000 so far.

A tennis lesson or a game for three people with Pat Rafter is going for $6550.

A Maton SRS808 s-n 18300 guitar signed by members of Powderfinger is currently going for $6500.

$5700 is the biggest bid for a surf session around the NSW/Queensland border with Mick Fanning and Joel Parkinson.

An etching by artist Ben Quilty has a current bid of $5100.

A chance for four people to brew their own beer at Stone and Wood is currently going for $3550.

A personal styling session at Spell and the Gypsy Collective Byron Bay boutique with Isabella Pennefather, as well as champagne on arrival and a $500 voucher to spend at the shop has a current bid of $3350.

A farmers market trip and a two hour cooking class with chef Shannon Bennett with Manu Fidel as sous chef and sommelier has a bid for $3800.

A surfboard owned and signed by surfing great Stephanie Gilmore has received a bid for $3100.

Make it Rain was the brainchild of Northern Rivers artists Tex Perkins, Mark 'Kram' Maher and Bernard Fanning.

The online auction at makeitrain2020.com.au closes on January 24.