CULTURE: Indigenous elders celebrate NAIDOC Day with Centaur Primary students Jarrah Hickling and Dirk Hickling.

CENTAUR Primary School students took part in annual NAIDOC Day celebrations earlier this month.

Tweed indigenous elders performed a smoking ceremony on campus to kick off the day of celebrations with students.

Year 5 teacher Jessie Lucas said the students enjoyed learning about the local indigenous culture during the day.

"Centaur PS would like to thank our very special indigenous elders for sharing their local knowledge and stories with us,” Ms Lucas said.