Centaur Primary's terrific tea party

TEA TIME: Centaur Primary teacher Michelle Webster and Year 5 students hosted a tea party to celebrate Chinese culture.
TEA TIME: Centaur Primary teacher Michelle Webster and Year 5 students hosted a tea party to celebrate Chinese culture. Scott Powick
Aisling Brennan
by

A YEAR 5 class at Centaur Primary School have put their own spin on traditional Chinese tea by creating a new lemon myrtle blend.

Centaur School teacher Michelle Webster said the learning-based project allowed students to explore the Chinese culture and the science behind making tea.

"Instead of making a typical Chinese tea, we looked at something that's sustainable in Australian culture incorporating bush tucker,” she said.

"We worked with the Banora Point High School because they have a native garden across at the high school, so we would go across and do harvest and dry the leaves in the dehydrator, the sun or the oven then they would crush them up before sampling.”

Ms Webster said parents were invited to try the students' special teas last Wednesday.

"We're really excited about the prospect of continuing the project because there's so many learning factors they've learned.”

Topics:  centaur primary school chinese culture

Tweed Daily News
