Central Park in Kingscliff to get new name

Tweed Shire Councilor Warren Polglase's motion to have the Kingscliff Community consulted on a name change for the new Central Park has been approved.
Scott Powick
THE community will have the chance to suggest a new name for Central Park at the new Kingscliff foreshore redevelopment.

Tweed Shire Council unanimously supported Councillor Warren Polglase's request on Thursday to reconsider the title of the park to a more appropriate name that better fits the character of the seaside village.

Cr Polglase, who ran an online poll on the issue, said there was plenty of public support for changing the park's name.

"It's their community, it's their foreshore and they want to have ownership of it,” Cr Polglase said during Thursday's council meeting.

A report explained the costs to replace the sign along Marine Pde with an alternative name would be up to $10,000.

"The $10,000 is the upper end of what we need,” Cr Polglase said.

"If we're spending $20million odd then we need to get a proper name for Kingscliff.”

