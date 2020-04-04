Centre goes above and beyond for kids’ joy

Twin Towns Early Learning Centre staff used chalk to brighten everyone's day on on Recreation St in Tweed Heads onThursday morning during the coronavirus pandemic.Pictured here is centre manager Nicole Walker and five-year-old Cohen Parkinson.

Twin Towns Early Learning Centre staff used chalk to brighten everyone's day on on Recreation St in Tweed Heads onThursday morning during the coronavirus pandemic.Pictured here is centre manager Nicole Walker and five-year-old Cohen Parkinson.

IN TIMES of crisis, never underestimate the power of making others smile.

That was the mentality of Tweed Heads Twin Towns Early Learning Centre staff when they arrived early to work on Thursday armed with chalk and a passion for positivity.

Twin Towns Early Learning Centre staff used chalk to brighten everyone's day on on Recreation St in Tweed Heads onThursday morning during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured here is centre manager Nicole Walker and five-year-old Cohen Parkinson.

Centre manager and early childhood teacher Nicola Walker said families and passers-by were delighted to be greeted with chalk drawings and positive messages as they arrived to drop off their children.

"A lot of centres around Australia are promoting rainbows as a symbol of strength and unities in the sector," she said.

"We thought it was a nice way to get involved and show we are still open."

All the children's names were written on the carpark as a fun activity for them to find when they arrived.

Twin Towns Early Learning Centre staff used chalk to brighten everyone's day on on Recreation St in Tweed Heads onThursday morning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Walker said with the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, it was important for children to have as normal a routine as possible and have a sense of ­security.

The centre, which opened in January, has taken various precautions such as encouraging parents to drop children at the gate and making sure all staff completed their coronavirus infection control training.

Twin Towns Early Learning Centre staff used chalk to brighten everyone's day on on Recreation St in Tweed Heads onThursday morning during the coronavirus pandemic.Pictured here is centre manager Nicole Walker and five-year-old Cohen Parkinson.

Ms Walker said most children were still attending as a lot of their families were essential workers, however there were those they knew who had lost their jobs and staff were doing their best to support them.

"We are a pretty tight group here," Ms Walker said.

"We wanted to maintain normality and make sure everyone is smiling when they get here.

"It definitely started the day off well."