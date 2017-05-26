Centre not stranded for Cooly Rocks On

BACK TO THE FUTURE: Finding the next pinball wizard is just part of the Cooly Rocks On program.

ROCK 'n' rollers, film enthusiasts and pinball wizards make for a program of retro fun over the iconic Cooly Rocks On festival in June.

The Strand shopping centre will form a centrepiece of the iconic festival, with fashion, flicks, twirling and tunes rolled into workshops and performances all part of the line-up.

James Dean and the Blues Brothers are also set to make appearances, with the centre's cinema screening iconic films during the festival, starting with the Italian Job on June 7.

The Strand's marketing manager Sarah Clasen said the centre would be the place to be for all the action during the festival week.

"The Strand at Coolangatta has a massive line-up of events coming to the centre during the festival week, from music to dancing, pinball and fashion,” she said.

"Our centre is a great fit for joining in all the Cooly Rocks On fun and nostalgia because we are situated in the heart of the action. We're pleased to say there will be lots happening in the centre for both shoppers and festival goers to enjoy in 2017.”

Rockers, rollers and rockabilly retroers are ready to step back in time for the annual Cooly Rocks On festival contributed

Wednesday, June 7:

Drop In Dance Workshops , 9am-5pm at Timezone. Cost: $10.

9am-5pm at Timezone. Cost: $10. Cooly Rocks On Cinema - The Italian Job, 3pm at BCC Cinemas. Cost: $10.

Thursday, June 8:

Drop In Dance Workshops , 9am-5pm at Timezone. Cost: $10.

9am-5pm at Timezone. Cost: $10. Cooly Rocks On Cinema - The Blues Brothers, 3pm at BCC Cinemas. Cost: $10.

Friday, June 9:

Drop In Dance Workshops, 9am-5pm at Timezone. Cost: $10.

Swing Dancing Taster Sessions with Swing Dance Gold Coast, 10am-12pm at The Atrium. Cost: Free, supported by My JuJu Dance Fever.

Rock 'n' Roll Dance Classes with the Tweed Border Rockers, 2.30-4.30pm at The Atrium. Cost: Free.

Cooly Rocks On Cinema - Rebel Without a Cause, 3pm at BCC Cinemas. Cost: $10.

Saturday, June 10:

Retro Fashion Parade, 11am, noon and 1pm at The Atrium. Cost: Free.

Miss Cooly Rocks On Pageant judging, 2-4pm at The Atrium. Cost: Free.

Rock 'n' Roll dance classes with the Tweed Border Rockers, 4.30-6.30pm at The Atrium. Cost: Free.

Cooly Rocks On Swing Pop Up with Swing Dance Gold Coast, 6-9pm, on level one, dance space at the top of travelators. Cost: Free.

Sunday, June 11:

The Cooly Rocks On Pinball Challenge, 9.30am-3pm at Timezone. Cost: Free.

Retro Fashion Parade, 11am, noon and 1pm at The Atrium. Cost: Free.

Shelley Minson Performance, 2.30-3pm at The Atrium. Cost: Free.

For a full program, visit www.coolyrockson.com.