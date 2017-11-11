Centre reaching out to young vets

WE REMEMBER: Tilley Butler lays a wreath at the Remembrance Day memorial at Currumbin RSL with her aunty Kristy Smith.

WE REMEMBER: Tilley Butler lays a wreath at the Remembrance Day memorial at Currumbin RSL with her aunty Kristy Smith. Scott Davis

THE Veterans' Support Centre has launched a new program building new pathways for veterans and their families to better reactivate social engagement and employment opportunities within the Tweed and Gold Coast communities.

The Veterans Support Centre at Currumbin has operated for a number of years and with a new Federal Government grant and additional targeted funding from Currumbin RSL, the Younger Veterans Support Program is providing recently returned veterans with a holistic approach aimed at providing better access to social and employment opportunities.

Transitioning from a military career can be a stressful time for veterans and their families and can be overwhelming as some employers lack an understanding of veterans' skills, while veterans may experience difficulty communicating their military skills in a civilian context, resulting in them being either unemployed, or employed in unsuitable roles.

Having a dedicated place where veterans can gain access to meaningful employment and other opportunities helps break down these barriers.

Central to the program is educating businesses on the desirable skills military personnel bring to the workplace including critical thinking and problem solving, experience in working in diverse and fast changing environments, leadership and teamwork capabilities, dependability, loyalty and integrity, and precision, co-ordination and accuracy.

Currumbin RSL Chief Executive Officer Anne Stovin said the program fit with companies looking to tap into the professional attributes developed by veterans over their military careers.

"A number of businesses have shown interest and are demonstrating their support for the program with employment opportunities. There have also been inquiries from government agencies wishing to contribute to their inclusion and diversity strategies by employing veterans. A diverse workforce that represents the community in which they serve shows great leadership and makes good business sense,” Mrs

Stovin said. Visit www. currumbinrsl.com.au.