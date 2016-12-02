26°
Centrelink, Medicare, Child Support to be hit by strikes

2nd Dec 2016 9:01 AM
Centrelink will be hit by industrial action.
Centrelink will be hit by industrial action.

CENTRELINK, Medicare and Child Support offices are expected to be hit by strike action next week.

The Department of Human Services has urged customers to defer non-urgent business next Monday and Friday afternoons due to industrial action by the Community and Public Sector Union.

The action is expected to impact offices across the nation.

The union has flagged further industrial action the following week, although detail of this action has yet to be formally provided to the department.

CPSU members said they will strike on four days in protest at the Turnbull Government's three-year attack on their rights, conditions and pay.

Staff working in various roles in DHS, including call centres and Customer Service Centres, will strike at various times on Monday, December 5, Friday, December 9, Monday, December 12 and Friday, December 16.

CPSU National Secretary Nadine Flood said: "Medicare, Centrelink and Child Support staff are frustrated and worried by the Turnbull Government's mean and illogical public sector bargaining policy.

"These working mums and dads are asking us if they can go on strike again to bring some attention to this unfair situation, as they face their third Christmas without a pay rise."

"DHS staff work every day to help ordinary Australians but they've been doing it pretty tough themselves for three long years as the Government's frozen their pay while trying to strip essential rights, such as the family-friendly conditions that allow a call-centre worker to balance shift work with raising a family."

THE STRIKE PLAN

Monday, December 5

7am - 11am local time: Limited impact on administrative functions

1pm - 6pm local time: Possible impact on 'Smart Centre' call centre and processing services

Friday, December 9

7am - 11am local time: Limited impact on administrative functions

1pm - 6pm local time: Possible impact on 'Customer Service Centre' face-to-face services

Monday, December 12

7am - 11am local time: Limited impact on administrative functions

1pm - 6pm local time: Possible impact on 'Customer Service Centre' face-to-face services

Friday, December 16

7am - 11am local time: Limited impact on administrative functions

1pm - 6pm local time: Possible impact on 'Smart Centre' call centre and processing services

General Manager Hank Jongen said customer payments will not be affected.

"We are focused on making sure staff are available to help people who are in financial hardship and need immediate assistance," Mr Jongen said.

"So we're asking customers with non-urgent business to consider contacting the department at another time."

Customers are also encouraged to use online services through their myGov account, or the ExpressPlus Apps.

"Our online services and ExpressPlus apps are really well used, and make it easy for people to do many things without the need to contact us," Mr Jongen said.

The Express Plus suite of mobile apps are for Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support, and are free to download for customers using Apple, Android or selected Windows 10 devices (only for the Medicare app). 

"Through all these apps, you can update your contact details and access your online letters. Each app is also tailored to specific needs," Mr Jongen said.

"For example, you can make a claim through the Medicare app and report your income through the Centrelink app."

"We appreciate the community's patience during this time and I reassure you we are working hard to minimise disruption to the services they need," Mr Jongen said.

We will provide as much notice as possible of any service disruptions, and encourage people to regularly check humanservices.gov.au/servicechanges for updates.

Information on the digital self-service options is available at humanservices.gov.au/selfservice.
 

