Claims Centrelink at Tweed Heads South will close its doors have been dismissed by Services Australia. Picture: Scott Powick.
Centrelink responds to claims its Tweed branch is closing

Jodie Callcott
29th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
CLAIMS of job losses and a reduction of services at the Tweed Heads Centrelink have been dispelled by a senior government official.

Earlier this week Federal Richmond MP Justine Elliot claimed there was a national plan to close Centrelink offices and the Tweed Heads branch was under threat.

Mrs Elliot challenged Federal Minister for Government Services Stuart Robert to "come clean" on the extent of the plan that had already seen two branches in Victoria close.

She accused the Federal Government of not informing the public of Centrelink closures or departments merging.

"These closures are a slap in the face to older Australians who paid tax all their lives and may want to talk to a real person about issues with their age pension," Mrs Elliot said.

"They are also a slap in the face to people with disabilities and many others who still see Australia as a network of communities rather than just a barren digital marketplace."

However Services Australia general manager Hank Jorgen refuted claims the Tweed Heads Centrelink office in Bundall Blvd would close.

Mr Jorgen said the department was looking for a new leased premises to consolidate three tenancies into a single building in 2022.

"The proposed consolidation would include face-to-face services currently delivered from the Tweed Heads Service Centre and staff undertaking non-face-to-face functions in a call centre and zone office," Mr Jorgen said.

"Further details about the approach to market are commercial-in-confidence and cannot be released at this time.

"We will continue to deliver face-to-face services to the Tweed Heads community and no agency jobs will be lost due to this change."

 

